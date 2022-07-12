In a massive climbdown, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce his party's support for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, sources told Republic. This comes a day after a majority of Shiv Sena MPs put forth this demand in a party meeting chaired by Thackeray on Monday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the ex-Maharashtra CM's close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut virtually confirmed this possibility by asserting that "supporting Droupadi Murmu does not imply that we are supporting BJP". Earlier, sources had revealed that many Sena MPs are contemplating joining the Eknath Shinde camp.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Droupadi Murmu is the first Adivasi woman presidential candidate. She figured in the discussion. There is a substantial population of the tribal community in Maharashtra. Many Shiv Sena workers and MLAs hail from the tribal community. Uddhav Ji will take a decision on this."

He added, "Even if it is true that there is a need to strengthen the opposition parties in the country, we have to take a decision in case of such elections based on public sentiments. We had backed Pratibha Patil and didn't give support to the NDA candidate in the past. She was the first woman from Maharashtra (to become the President). We backed Pranab Da too". Thackeray's decision is set to alienate MVA allies NCP and Congress who have thrown their weight behind Yashwant Sinha but will encourage chances of a reconciliation with BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the possibility of Thackeray backing Murmu, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar opined, "If he really declares support for Murmu, it is a good thing. Because she is the right candidate, she is a lady and from the tribal section of society. At the same time, she is a very honest and down-to-earth candidate. While voting for Presidential polls, nobody should think on party lines. Everybody should think on the basis of that particular party's candidate". Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar also lauded the Shiv Sena president for taking a historic decision.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the poll.