Shiv Sena will be supporting National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu for Presidential elections, announced party supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after a party meeting chaired by Thackeray, in which a majority of Shiv Sena MPs put forth the demand to support Murmu, even though the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are backing the joint Opposition face, Yashwant Sinha.

Sanjay Raut tries justifying Shiv Sena's decision

In a bid to justify the decision, even before the announcement, the ex-Maharashtra CM's close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "Droupadi Murmu is the first Adivasi woman presidential candidate. She figured in the discussion. There is a substantial population of the tribal community in Maharashtra. Many Shiv Sena workers and MLAs hail from the tribal community. "

He added, "Even if it is true that there is a need to strengthen the opposition parties in the country, we have to take a decision in case of such elections based on public sentiments. We had backed Pratibha Patil and didn't give support to the NDA candidate in the past. She was the first woman from Maharashtra (to become the President). We backed Pranab Da too". Uddhav Thackeray's decision is set to alienate MVA allies NCP and Congress who have thrown their weight behind Yashwant Sinha but will encourage chances of a reconciliation with BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp."

What chances of Murmu winning?

All in all, this time, BJP which is in majority in the Lok Sabha, and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge when it comes to the Presidential elections. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes. The counting of votes and the result of the elections will be announced on July 21, as the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.