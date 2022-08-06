Last Updated:

Vice President Elections: PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins At Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Parliament on Saturday for the Vice President election. NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar is fielded against Margaret Alva.

Nikita Bishay

Shortly after voting for the Vice President of India began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Parliament on Saturday. Earlier in the morning, he reached the Parliament to cast his vote.

Following PM Modi, union ministers including Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Vaishnaw also cast their votes at the Parliament. 

While voting will take place from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, the ballots will be counted immediately after that. Late in the evening, the returning officer is expected to announce the name of the next Vice President of India. 

During this while, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are also eligible to vote in the vice presidential poll.

NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar and Oppn's Margaret Alva are in the fray for VP polls

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been fielded against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the Vice President election. With the ruling BJP having a majority in both the House, Dhankhar has a clear edge over Alva and is expected to succeed incumbent VP M Venkaiah Naidu. 

Notably, Naidu's tenure will come to an end on August 10. 


