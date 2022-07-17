Wave Of Happiness In West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari On NDA's VP Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA revealed its Vice Presidential candidate-- West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari called Dhankhar a "constitutional expert" and said that there is a wave of happiness in the state on this announcement.

Speaking to ANI over NDA announcing WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its V-P candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election, Suvendu Adhikari said, "He (Dhankhar) worked as a protector of the constitution. Keeping this in mind, seeing his upliftment (as a V-P), there is a wave of happiness in the whole of Bengal. A constitutional expert, sensitive man, knowledgeable of the law, a huge experienced person. We are very happy that a man who has such vast experience is getting the second most important post in the country. We're thankful for his work to save democracy in West Bengal."

'Its a matter of pride': Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on NDA's announcement of Jagdeep Dhankhar as its V-P candidate said that it is a pride matter of pride to make someone from Rajasthan sit on a constitutional post. "Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar (for being elected as NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate) and to BJP. It's a great decision. Keeping in mind the state of matter... it's a matter of pride to make someone from Rajasthan sit on a constitutional post," Lekhi told ANI.

Former Union Minister and MP from Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod also reacted to this development and said, "It is a matter of great happiness that for the first time the President is coming from the tribal community and the Vice Presidential candidate is from the OBC community. It is a matter of great pride, especially for Rajasthanis."

PM Modi congratulates Dhankhar

After NDA's announcement, PM Modi congratulated Dhankhar and said that the incumbent West Bengal Governor's 'energy and positivity will contribute significantly to nation building'.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed in legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," PM Modi tweeted, sharing a picture from their recent meeting.

Notably, the last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections is July 19 and the next VP will succeed M. Venkaiah Naidu.