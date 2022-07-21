After losing to Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, the joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha conceded defeat and extended his wishes to NDA's candidate on Thursday evening. On the microblogging site Twitter, Sinha exuded hope that Murmu as the 15th President of India would 'function as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour'.

He wrote a big letter repeating some of the claims he'd made during his campaign, wherein he was accused of having politicised the post and the process. The letter reads, "I sincerely thank the leaders of the Opposition political oparties for choosing me as their consensus candidate in this elections. I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the Philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishne in the Bhagvas Gita- 'Do your duty without expectations of the fruits thereof.' I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent."

Benifitted Indian democracy in two ways'

Accepting the outcome of election, Sinha highlighted how his candidature benefited Indian democracy in 2 important ways. The joint opposition face wrote, " First, it brought most Oppn parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of hour & I appeal to them to continue Opposition unity beyond Presidential Election. Second, in the course of my election campaign, I tried to highlight views & concerns of Opposition on major issues before nation & common people. In particular, I voiced strong concern over blatant & rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, IT & even office of Governor."

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022.



In the first round of voting, of the MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MP) while Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3,78,000 as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600. In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu secured 1349 votes having a total vote value of 4,83,299, and Yashwant Sinha 537 votes having a total value of 1,89,876.

In the third round comprising 1333 votes, Murmu secured 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values thus accumulated, Droupadi Murmu crossed the half-way mark, thus becoming India's first tribal President. Also, she has become the second woman Prime Minister, the first one being Pratibha Devisingh Patil.