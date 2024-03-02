Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeing of the Council of Union Ministers on March 3. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, March 3, will chair what is likely the last meeting of the Union Council of Ministers during the second term of his government. The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

While policy and governance issues typically feature in such meetings, the one on Sunday takes on a special significance given the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May.

Advertisement

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could be the highlights of the government's performance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing various states' preparedness for holding Lok Sabha elections and is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

In 2014, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel announced the schedule of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.