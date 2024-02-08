Advertisement

Pune: In a huge decision, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday ordered the suspension of Sub-Divisional Officer, Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer over the theft of Control Unit of EVM from the strong room in Pune district. Seeking an explanation from the local authorities over security lapse, the ECI, in its letter to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, wrote, “…the Commission has also directed to call for an explanation from the District Election Officer, Pune and Superintendent of Police (Rural), Pune for not ensuring security protocols of ‘Training & Awareness’ strong room…”

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, three individuals had stolen the Control Unit of EVM on Sunday night. The incident came to light when officials found the lock of godown broken at 11 am. After cross-checking, the CU was found missing.

