12 Congress Leaders Attend Amarinder's Party; Fuel Buzz Of Jumping Ship Post Punjab Result

In a new twist ahead of the Punjab election results, 12 Congress and 2 AAP candidates attended Captain Amarinder Singh's dinner party at his farmhouse in Siswan on Tuesday. He was seen crooning on the occasion to celebrate his birthday which falls on Friday, March 11. The presence of the Congress leaders assumes significance as exit polls have predicted a disastrous poll performance for the party.

As per sources, this is an indication that many leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party switch allegiance to other parties soon after the results. For this Assembly election, Singh's Punjab Lok Congress formed an alliance with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Speculation is rife that SAD might join hands with this three-party alliance to form the government in Punjab in case AAP does not get a sufficient number of seats.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

Congress is set to face a major setback with P-MARQ projecting only 23-31 seats for the ruling party in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Moreover, the exit poll predicts that the SAD-BSP tie-up has failed to enthuse the voters and might bag 16-24 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to win 62-70 seats with a vote share of 35.6% and thus, is the frontrunner to form the next government in the state. The alliance of BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S)'s endeavour to make an impact in Punjab politics is unlikely to succeed as it may get only 1-3 seats and a paltry vote share of 9.7%.

Infighting in Congress

Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases. The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28, 2021. Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. Even then, the rift between Sidhu and Channi persisted after the former repeatedly targeted the CM for announcing freebies. Though Channi was declared as Congress' CM face, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu publicly expressed her displeasure.