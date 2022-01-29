5-6 Punjab Lok Congress Candidates To Contest Under BJP Symbol In 2022 Polls: Sources

In a major twist to the Punjab poll campaign, 5-6 candidates of Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) will contest elections under the BJP symbol, report sources on Saturday. The above-mentioned candidates are among 22 candidates announced by the ex-CM. PLC will contest on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat share pact, in the upcoming Punjab polls.

Last week, ex-Punjab CM announced a list of 22 candidates comprising of - 9 Jat Sikhs, 4 SC and 3 OBC candidates. Singh will contest from Patiala Urban, a seat which he has won 4 times in the past. The lone woman candidate named so far- Farzana Alam Khan is a former SAD MLA and has been fielded from the Malerkotla constituency. Meanwhile, Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma will fight from the Patiala Rural seat.

Some of the other prominent PLC candidates include ex-Punjab Congress secretary Kamaldeep Saini (Kharar), former Ludhiana District Congress Committee president Jagmohan Sharma (Ludhiana East), ex-SAD MLA Prem Mittal (Atamnagar). The second candidate list of the party is likely to be declared in a couple of days, Singh told the media. Punjab goes to polls in a single-phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. He also took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.