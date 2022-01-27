In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that 5 out of the 8 Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab are boycotting Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state on Thursday. As per sources, the disgruntled parliamentarians are Jasbir Singh Gill (Khadoor Sahib), Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur (Patiala), ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Ravneet Singh Bittu (Ludhiana) and Mohammad Sadique (Faridkot). Sources revealed that these MPs have threatened to quit the party unless the Wayanad MP gives up his de facto leadership role.

They are likely to do a press conference in either Punjab or the national capital very soon. After his arrival in Amritsar earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with Congress' 109 candidates for the Punjab elections, ate at the Langar and prayed for the bright future of the state. He is also likely to visit the Durgiana Mandir and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal later. The former Congress president will address the "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" virtual rally at 4 pm followed by a press conference in Jalandhar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "Revolt in Congress is natural. I feel that there are two reasons for this. Today, Rahul Gandhi is going to Darbar Sahib. But his own family had attacked Darbar Sahib with tanks. Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi has gone there for the sake of politics."

Punjab Elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.