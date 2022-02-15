AAP Alleges SAD-Congress 'match-fixing'; Predicts Loss Of Sidhu, Majithia In Amritsar East

Levelling a sensational claim ahead of the Punjab election, AAP claimed that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have struck a secret agreement for the Amritsar East seat. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Amritsar East candidate Jeevan Jyot asserted that the leaders of the two parties met at a 5-star hotel in Amritsar to finalise a strategy to defeat her. She observed, "So much fear of a common woman? Do as much fixing as you want, the defeat of both of you is certain. The battle is between people of Amritsar + AAP vs Congress + SAD".

Endorsing this, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal exuded confidence in Jyot beating both Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. To buttress his point, he cited internal surveys conducted by AAP. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While AAP and Congress are contesting solo in the Punjab election, Shiromani Akali Dal has forged an alliance with BSP.

एक आम महिला इस बार दो बड़े दिग्गजों को हरायेगी। हमारे सर्वे में दोनों दिग्गज हार रहे हैं। जीवन ज्योत जीत रही हैं। https://t.co/l5VDf5YywW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2022

High-stakes battle for Amritsar East

Amritsar East is perceived as a stronghold of the Punjab Congress president who defeated his nearest opponent- BJP's Rakesh Kumar Honey from here in the previous Assembly election with a margin of 42,809 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. Already, SAD has nominated its general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia from Amritsar East vowing to defeat Sidhu.

In a key development on January 27, BJP gave a ticket to retired IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju from this seat. Serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, Raju sought voluntary retirement from the IAS on January 25. As per reports, the MK Stalin-led government permitted the request of the IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre with effect from January 27.

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp leading to the resignation of Amarinder Singh. As the rift has persisted after the Sonia Gandhi-led party nominated incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi instead of Sidhu as the Chief Ministerial candidate, AAP is eyeing a win this time.