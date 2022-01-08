The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly election 2022 that will be held in February, to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly. The current assembly, elected in 2017, is set to expire on March 27, 2022.

In the last Assembly election, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, pushing the ruling alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to third place with 18 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state.

The Punjab election 2022 date announced is February 14, 2022. The results will be announced on March 10, 2022, for all five states. Speaking about the date announcements, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), that is led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena told ANI, "We would like to thank the Election Commission of India as it takes a lot of efforts for arranging and planning the Assembly Elections. I believe, all the parties, especially AAP will continue to abide by the rules and regulations like COVID-19 protocols, dates and others placed by the Election Commission. The elections are on February 14, in Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand."

"February 14 has always been a lucky and special day for AAP. We are very happy with the dates and I am sure, AAP will get an amazing response from the three states. We are prepared and have also announced our candidates in these states. Our candidates are doing various services, going door-to-door. This is an unusual situation because of COVID-19, thus, it is understandable that Election Commission had to take unusual measures. Now since the cases are soaring up, AAP has been making door-to-door visits asking for votes, which has been powerful," Marlena added.

SAD (B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also took to Twitter and welcomed the announcement of Punjab Assembly Election 2022. The SAD chief wrote, "We welcome the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on Feb 14. This signals end of anarchy, chaos, confusion & misgovernance in the state. Pbis are eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable & 'development-oriented' SAD-BSP govt, committed to peace & communal harmony."

We welcome the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on Feb 14. This signals end of anarchy, chaos, confusion & misgovernance in the state. Pbis are eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable & 'development-oriented' SAD-BSP govt, committed to peace & communal harmony.1/2 pic.twitter.com/pNcCHkd8zH — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 8, 2022

The state will go back to the serious and sober business of governance by the SAD-BSP alliance. Present rulers have reduced the governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over. The election schedule also signals the end of 5 wasted yrs in Pb. 2/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 8, 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "We are happy that the Election Commission of India has decided to hold Assembly Elections of five states together. In Punjab, the voting date is February 14 and people have been waiting for this for very long, so as to seek questions from opposition parties like AAP and Congress. SAD is always ready for the service of its people. When our party comes to power, we will make sure to create a stable government for the people of Punjab, which will lead to peace and prosperity in the state."

Presently, Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi serves as the Chief Minister of Punjab. The high-stakes assembly elections this year are expected to make significant changes in a state that witnessed farmers protests, the dissolution of decades-old political alliances and the resignation of CM. Most recently, Punjab again came under fire after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade on Wednesday was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Image: ANI