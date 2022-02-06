The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Congress announced him as the party's CM pick for the upcoming Punjab elections. Taking to Twitter, AAP congratulated the Congress for announcing 'Reta Chor' (Sand thief) Channi as the Punjab CM face.

Along with their dig, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party posted a meme with Rahul Gandhi, and Channi celebrating the announcement saying "ab paisa hi paisa hoga (now we will float in money)". A miffed Sidhu can be seen slouching in the meme over being snubbed by the Congress high command.

Notably, the AAP has on several occasions accused the CM of allowing the sand mafia to function flagrantly in his constituency, Chamkaur Sahib. In relation to this, AAP's Raghav Chadha last month submitted a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered illegal sand mining scam and demanded an FIR against Channi.

Congratulations Congress for announcing a Reta Chor as your Punjab CM face! pic.twitter.com/aAXfy3Prjs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 6, 2022

Congress picks Channi as CM face

Putting an end to the long-standing suspense, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi - Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab - and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a virtual rally on Sunday.

Soon after being declared as the CM face, Channi said, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022



"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SvnhvYAY3r — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).