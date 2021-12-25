AAP declares 18 more candidates for Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared 18 more candidates for the next year’s Punjab Assembly elections.

The party has till now declared 58 candidates for the polls, a release said here.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.

According to the list released today, Sajjan Singh Cheema will contest from Sultanpur Lodhi, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Jaswinder Singh from Attari, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakala and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Jagdeep 'Goldy' Kamboj will contest from Jalalabad, from where SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will also be in the fray.

Sarwan Singh Dhun will contest from Khemkaran, Ashok 'Pappi' Prashar from Ludhiana Central, Gurpreet Banwali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Bazigar from Shutrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chabbewal, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana, Master Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaito and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural. PTI SUN RDK RDK

