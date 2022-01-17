Following the cue of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Punjab Lok Congress, Aam Aadmi Party has now also come forward urging the Election Commission of India to postpone the Punjab elections. Speaking on the same, Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann took to his official Twitter handle and noted that lakhs of people go to Varanasi to pay their respects on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti which falls on February 16.

"Keeping this in mind, if the Election Commission postpones the Punjab elections by a week, then the sentiments of lakhs of people will be appreciated", he added.

16 फ़रवरी को श्री गुरु रविदास जी का गरपुर्व है.. लाखों की संख्या में लोग नतमस्तक होने के लिए बनारस जाते हैं..इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए चुनाव आयोग अगर पंजाब के चुनाव को एक सप्ताह आगे कर दे तो लाखों लोगों की भावनाओं की क़दर होगी… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 17, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's tweet came shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party also urged the Election Commission of India for postponing the Punjab election. In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, the saffron party underlined the occasion due to which many may not be able to participate in the voting process.

"The State of Punjab has a substantial population of followers of Guru Ravi Das Ji including the Scheduled Caste community which is about 32 per cent of the population of Punjab. On this pious occasion, millions of their devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurupurb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process", the BJP said.

Election commission to hold meeting over deferring Punjab election dates

As reported by ANI, the election commission will be holding a meeting on Monday to hold discussions regarding the demands of the various political parties for postponing the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

According to sources, the ECI is likely to discuss the requests made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Punjab Lok Congress for postponing the polls scheduled for February 14 as many people from the SC community from Punjab will visit Varanasi on February 16.

Earlier, making a similar request, Punjab Chief Minister Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by at least 6 days in view of the Jayanti followed by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led-Punjab Lok Congress which also supported the demand for postponing the polls by a week.

Notably, as announced earlier, voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will take place on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Image: ANI/PTI