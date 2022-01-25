AAP Govt Will Prepare Punjab Budget After Seeking People's Views, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, his government will prepare the state budget after taking suggestions from the common people

Stressing that people have the best solutions for the problems they are facing, Kejriwal said that before announcing Punjab's budget, views will be sought from common people, traders, businessmen, farmers, women, youth, and employees.

"In Delhi, the AAP government has started deliberations for the budget of FY 2022-23. Suggestions are being sought from common people and businessmen in this regard. So, we will prepare the budget in a similar manner in Punjab," Kejriwal said in an official statement.

He said the neglected and deprived sections of the state will be able to directly convey their issues and suggestions to the government and their opinions will reflect in the budget and government schemes.

Kejriwal announces 'Swaraj Budget' for Delhi

While addressing citizens and businessmen on Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the process for preparing the 2022-2023 budget for Delhi has already started and the government has sought suggestions from the common people on plans and schemes that the government should include. Calling the budget - 'Swaraj Budget', Kejriwal said that the AAP government in Delhi is also running an awareness campaign seeking suggestions from people.

"We have started the process of preparing the budget for the financial year 2022-23. We want to know your views and suggestions about what kind of plan the government should introduce, what improvements should be made in the running schemes? Your valuable suggestions will be included in the next budget," the Delhi CM said.

Prior to this, the AAP revealed its Chief Minister-face in Punjab after organizing a poll from people to understand their choice for the top post. Kejriwal announced that Bhagwant Mann has received the maximum vote, making him the party's CM candidate for the Punjab elections.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, and results of the same will be announced on March 10. As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, among the parties in fray like BJP, Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, it os the AAP which has a fairly good chance of winning the election.

(With inputs from agency)