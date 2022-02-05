AAP Hits Back At BJP, Claims 'collection From Liquor Stores Will Be Used For Development'

Hitting out at the Centre over allegations of opening liquor stores for earning profits, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann, on Friday said that the collection from those liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development, building schools, and other necessary issues.

His statements came shortly after Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opened liquor shops for earning profits and can go to any extent to earn profits.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann who was carrying out AAP's door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Punjab elections on Friday met people in different areas of the Barnala district under the party's 'Mission Punjab 2022' campaign.

While carrying out his campaign, he spoke to ANI and said, "BJP hardly has 4-5 seats in Delhi and that is the reason why they have no other options other than raising questions on our party. This is just an excuse."

Further, in response to Smriti Irani's allegations, Mann clarified that the collection from the liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development, building schools, and for ensuring a proper supply of electricity to the people.

Notably, Mann who also campaigned in many other places on Friday reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promises to the people of Punjab and further said that AAP will form the government of the common people where problems of all the sections will be heard and resolved.

Smriti Irani slams Delhi government over new excise policy

Union Minister Smriti Irani while dressing a virtual rally organised by the Delhi BJP slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi over the opening of liquor shops in the national capital. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Kejriwal, she said that the leader who talks about 'Swaraj' and has written about picketing liquor shops and shutting them down is now exploring opportunities to open liquor shops in each ward.

Further continuing her protest against the new excise policy by the Kejriwal government, Irani said that the government has given the message to society that it will go to any extent for profits. "I want to ask the government about who will be answerable for the families that will be destroyed in this quest for profit," he asked.

The Union Minister's remarks came in the backdrop of the recent excise policy implemented by the Delhi government under which it has moved out of liquor sales in Delhi licensing out 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering. As a part of it, more than 550 liquor shops have been opened in several parts of the city and many are yet to open in the coming days.

(Image: ANI)