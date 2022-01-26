Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday called the face-off between Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia 'a masterstroke' by CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA stated that Majithia had agreed to be pitted against Sidhu from Amritsar East as a 'favour' to Channi, who had refrained from arresting him in the drugs case.

Even as the Punjab Police 'hunted' Bikram Singh Majithia earlier this month, Youth Akali Dal's Facebook account had posted images of the legislator praying at the Golden Temple. Chadha had levelled similar allegations at that time, dubbing Channi as a 'compromised CM' and stating that the FIR against Majithia was nothing but a 'publicity stunt' ahead of the elections.

"Masterstroke by Channi Sahib - pits Majithia against Sidhu. Majithia is also doing the favour to Channi Sahib, since Channi Sahib did not get him arrested," he said.

चन्नी साहिब का मास्टरस्ट्रोक - मजीठिया को सिद्धू के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया। मजीठिया भी चन्नी साहिब का एहसान उतार रहा है, चन्नी साहिब ने उसे गिरफ़्तार जो नहीं किया। — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 26, 2022

Sidhu vs Majithia in Amritsar East

With Assembly elections in Punjab approaching, Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday fielded former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar (East) constituency, a stronghold of Congress party's state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. "No matter how hard you try, you won't win," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, putting out an open challenge to Sidhu and the Congress party.

"We will tell them who the Punjabis are standing with. You did no work, just indulged in fake campaigning and put false allegations. Everybody suggested me on this...and now the decision is taken that Majithia will fight Sidhu in Amritsar (East)," Badal said.

In the 2017 elections, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477 votes (a margin of 42,661 votes), followed by then SAD's ally BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey at 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715.

Punjab Elections 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

