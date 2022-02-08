AAP Leader Slams Channi Over 'property' Statement; Quips 'family Doing Illegal Business'

Launching a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, and the party's state in-charge, Raghav Chadha lashed out at Channi over his statement made on Sunday after he was announced as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. In a video message shared on his official Twitter handle, the Aam Aadmi Party leader questioned the Chief Minister's statement which says, "After today, I will not buy any property in my or my wife's name nor will I carry out any business."

Hitting out at Channi in reference to the recent arrest of his nephew by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand mining case, Chadha asked, "When all your commercial interests and illegal businesses, including sand mining, are done by your nephew or other family members, how does the above statement help? How does this make you upright? How is your statement even valid of not buying any property in your or your wife's name."

When all his commerical interests/businesses,including sand mining,are done by/in name of his nephew-how does the above statement help?How does this make him upright? pic.twitter.com/zj2Q85OvO6 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 8, 2022

Further questioning the Chief Minister on providing additional privileges to his nephew, Bhupinder Singh who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after recovering a huge amount of unaccounted cash, jewellery, and property papers from Ludhiana, Chadha alleged that Channi has provided the CM's security commandos to his nephew followed by the vehicles of the Punjab police and further the privileges of a minister on the grounds of just being a family member.

"In the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate, a total of Rs 10 crore cash, bank entries amounting to Rs 54 crores, jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh, property papers worth crores of rupees were recovered from his premises which were acquired done in just 111 days of your tenure as the Punjab Chief Minister", he added.

Taking a step further, the AAP leader said that the people of Punjab are wondering about the source of such a huge amount of money from CM's nephew further hinting at the amount of money acquired by his other family members.

Earlier on Sunday when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections, many leaders present at the event including Channi hailed the party leadership for the same.

The chief minister while speaking at the event also made a sly dig at the opposition Aam Aadmi Party and accused them of attempting to tarnish his image. During this while, he also said, "From today onwards, I assure you that U will not buy any property in my or my wife's name nor will I carry out any business."

Further appealing to the people for their support, Channi added, "I request with folded hands that it is a big fight which I cannot do alone. People will need to fight each battle and then only it will be successful."

