'AAP Means Arvind Anti Punjab': Union Min Anurag Thakur Tears Into Kejriwal Ahead Of Polls

Addressing a press conference in the aftermath of Kumar Vishwas' allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on AAP. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of taking help of separatists during the 2017 election and claimed that the AAP supremo harboured hopes of becoming the first "Prime Minister" of an "independent" Punjab. Maintaining that this reflected the real intentions of AAP, Thakur alleged that the Delhi government had not done anything for the Punjabi people. Describing AAP as "Arvind Anti Punjab", he also accused him of trying to end the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked, "An AAP founding member has levelled serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. Until now, there has been no response from AAP. This clearly shows what their intentions are. There is not even one Punjabi, Sikh, or woman Minister in the Delhi government. Not just this, the Delhi government has thrown out the existing Punjabi teachers, forget recruiting Punjabi teachers. They do not care about the interests of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat." It is worth noting that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has already demanded an independent inquiry into Vishwas' claim.

Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

As far as the seat-sharing is concerned, the JP Nadda-led party has garnered a lion's share of 68 seats whereas PLC and SAD(S) are fielding candidates in 34 and 15 constituencies each. On the other hand, SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in Punjab. All 117 seats will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.