AAP MP Bhagwant Mann Claims 'senior' BJP Leader Offered Him Cabinet Rank To Switch Party

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab president and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that a very senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called him with an offer to defect to the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. He alleged that he was offered a Cabinet minister berth of his choice in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, the two-time Sangrur MP said, "A very senior leader of a national party called me four days back asking me to leave AAP. He offered me sops like money and a Cabinet minister berth in the Modi Cabinet with a portfolio of my choice. The party responsible for the death of 750 farmers, mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, branding farmers as terrorists, making farmers sit along Delhi borders for a year, does not have the money to purchase Bhagwant Mann."

He also alleged that the BJP contacted AAP MLAs to woo them and said the saffron party is well versed with the politics of horse-trading.

"They did this in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Meghalaya and now they think this can be done in Punjab too," he said. Mann added that the BJP is trying to woo him as they know the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax could not find anything against him.

On being asked about Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joining Delhi guest teachers in their protest demanding the regularisation of their jobs, Mann said after AAP came to power, the salary of guest teachers was raised to Rs 36,000 from the Rs 6,000 they received during the Congress government.

He added that Delhi Vidhan Sabha had passed a bill to regularise their jobs in 2017 but the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor had allegedly turned it down.

AAP's Punjab poll promises

Last month, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that every woman in Punjab over 18 years of age will get Rs 1000 per month if his party comes to power. During his address in Moga, the AAP supremo termed it as the "biggest women empowerment" programme. He said that this move will help them attend colleges and they do not have to be dependent on their father or husband for expenses.

Earlier, he had also promised 3,000 units of free electricity, 24/7 electricity and waiver of outstanding power bills if AAP won the 2022 Punjab polls. The other poll promises include free medicines, free and quality healthcare for all, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, free healthcare, construction of world-class hospitals and free of cost treatment of all road accident victims. Notably, the AAP is yet to announce its CM candidate for the 2022 polls.

(With inputs from PTI)