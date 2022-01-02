AAP Slams Congress Over Majithia's Visit To Golden Temple, Calls FIR A 'publicity Stunt'

WIth Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's images at the Golden Temple going viral on social media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the Congress government in Punjab asking why the legislator had not been arrested. Punjab AAP's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha dubbed Charanjit Singh Channi as a 'compromised CM' and alleged that the FIR against Majithia was nothing but a 'publicity stunt' ahead of the elections.

"Bikram Singh Majithia has not been arrested even after the rejection of his anticipatory bail. Compromised FIR was filed by the Punjab CM as an election stunt, concerning the upcoming polls. Channi is a compromised CM. He has entered into a deal with the Badals," Raghav Chadha told ANI.

Majithia spotted at Golden Temple amid manhunt

Even as the Punjab Police 'hunts' Bikram Singh Majithia, Youth Akali Dal's Facebook account on Sunday posted images of the legislator praying at the Golden Temple. Majithia - Harsimrat Kaur Badal's brother- who has been booked in a drugs case, was spotted at the Gurudwara while he has been evading arrest.

The images come amidst reports of the legislator going 'underground' to evade arrest. In December, the Centre had even issued a lookout circular against him, to prevent him from escaping abroad. His anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Mohali court, shortly after which he moved to the High Court.

Notably, Charanjit Singh Channi had even gone on to the extent of linking the Ludhiana court blast to the FIR against Majithia. Drawing a parallel between the registration of an FIR against the SAD leader, recent sacrilege incidents, and the bomb blast that rocked the Ludhiana city, Channi questioned as to why such horrendous incidents were taking place only after Majithia was booked. However, even as the leader is openly spotted in Amritsar, no action has been taken against him.

On December 21, Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case by the Congress government in the run-up to the Punjab elections. An FIR has been filed against him, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Image: PTI,Youth Akali Dal/Facebook