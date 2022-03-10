After registering a landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday took umbrage at the BJP-led Central government over the lack of educational opportunities in India, citing the crisis in Ukraine. The government recently launched a rescue operation to evacuate thousands of Indian medical students who were stranded in Ukraine amid a full-blown war with Russia.

AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann said that even in a small country like Ukraine, medical education is less expensive than in India. He pledged to make MBBS courses affordable for students to prevent them from going abroad.

In his victory speech, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal also vowed to build a nation where children do not have to go to Ukraine for education.

"All of us have to pledge to make a new India. We will build an India of peace and harmony, where women are safe and everyone gets a quality education. We will make a nation where children do not have to go to Ukraine for education," said Kejriwal after AAP swept the Punjab elections.

AAP leading in Punjab

The Aam Party Party trounced the ruling Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, leading in 92 of the total 117 seats. While Congress was reduced to 18 seats, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal managed to bag two each.

In another major setback for Congress, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats - Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib - against AAP.

Apart from Channi and Sidhu, other heavyweights including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also lost from their respective constituencies.

After AAP's massive victory in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal dialled AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to extend congratulatory wishes. With a picture with AAP's CM face, the party supremo wrote, 'For this victory, gratitude to the people of Punjab' on Twitter.

Image: Twitter,@ArvindKejriwal