In a major development pertaining to the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to announce its Chief Ministerial face on Tuesday. According to sources, the announcement was to be made on Monday itself, but due to some reasons the same has been postponed to Tuesday. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party initiated its 'Janata Chunegi Apna CM' public opinion drive, even as Kejriwal himself had hinted that he prefers Bhagwant Mann as the party's CM candiate.

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

According to sources, the announcement will be made in Mohali and Arvind Kejriwal himself is expected to be present for the announcement of the Chief Minister face of AAP. Meanwhile, it is also believed that the AAP's 'Janata Chunegi Apna CM' drive is still on and all the phone lines and the messages are expected to be closed by 5 pm on Monday. Following that, the AAP will do a data compilation after which the names will come up.

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that maximum number of people are in favour of Bhagwant Mann as AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate. Therefore, his name may be announced formally by Arvind Kejriwal at noon on Tuesday. Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party will be the first party to announce the Chief Ministerial face ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

15L people responded to party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive: AAP

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday had informed that its 'Janata Chunegi Apna CM' drive received a massive response from people. It stated that, around 15 lakh people have responded on Sunday to name their choice for Arvind Kejriwal-led party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls.

"In the 72 hours since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the phone number 7074870748 to know the opinion of the people of Punjab in regards to who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming election. Around 15 lakh people have voiced their view," said AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.