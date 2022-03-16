AAP's Bhagwant Mann Leaves For Khatkar Kalan Ahead Of His Oath-taking Ceremony Today

After a sweeping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwat Singh Mann on Wednesday is all set to be sworn as the 17th Chief Minister of the state. Just a few hours before his oath-taking ceremony, the Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to share his views on the big day as he leaves for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Stating that the whole Punjab will take an oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true, he said, "The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today."

ਸੂਰਜ ਦੀ ਸੁਨਿਹਰੀ ਕਿਰਨ ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਸਵੇਰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਪੂਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਖਟਕੜ ਕਲਾਂ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਨਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੇਗਾ।



ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਸੋਚ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਰਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਜੱਦੀ ਪਿੰਡ ਖਟਕੜ ਕਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਰਵਾਨਾ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

Notably, Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. While he will be sworn in as the new Punjab CM, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and many senior party leaders will participate in the ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, he also posted a video on his official Twitter handle inviting people to the event. Sharing the video, he said that it is not just him who will take the oath, but three crore people of Punjab will also take the oath with him on Wednesday. Apart from that, he also urged the people to wear the Basanti (yellow) colour attires on the day. While he requested men to adorn Basanti turbans, he requested women to wear a Basanti dupatta.

Preparations underway for Mann's oath-taking ceremony

While the swearing-in ceremony will take place in a few hours, security arrangements have been heightened and preparations are presently underway for the event. Apart from that, several senior rank officials will be also deployed for the event and around 10,000 security personnel will be deployed for the same. First-aid teams, teams of health staff, and ambulances will be also deployed for any health emergencies.

As reported by PTI, the officials are expecting nearly three lakh people to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections registered a landslide victory by winning 92 seats out of 117 Assembly seats decimating the Congress and SAD-BSP alliance and other opposition parties.

Image: PTI