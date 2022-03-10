AAP's Bhagwant Mann Thanks People For 'not Believing Allegations & Making Him Win Punjab'

After nearly sweeping the Punjab Election 2022, Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday addressed the people. In his address from the stage which Mann shared with his family members, he thanked the people of Punjab. Outlining how numerous allegations were made, personal comments were passed against him, the Chief Ministerial prospect cited the mandate as proof that it all went unattended.

"I forgive them all," the comedian-turned-politician said. He had contested the Punjab elections from Dhuri against Dalvir Singh Goldie of the Indian National Congress and Parkash Chand Garg of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He won 82,023 votes while Goldie and Garg got 24,306 and 6959 votes respectively.

#WATCH | ...Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Capt has lost from Patiala, Sidhu & Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats...says AAP's Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur as party sweeps Punjab pic.twitter.com/Wuuyq9G1qw — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal dials Mann

After the massive victory of Mann, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal dialled him to extend the congratulatory wishes. With a picture with AAP's CM face, the party supremo wrote, 'For this victory, gratitude to the people of Punjab' on Twitter.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who has already reached the party office, averred that the people of the state have hailed the partnership of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party CM face Bhagwant Mann. Speaking to the media, AAP's election coordinator of the state said that the people of Punjab had toppled the ruling Congress, which he claimed was engulfed in corruption.

"All the other parties are also corrupt, the leaders are building seven-star hotels with the money of the people. I am glad that from among these parties, the people have chosen a non-corrupt party. People have shown that they choose the alternative where they have one," he said.

AAP leading in Punjab

As the counting of votes is underway, the latest trends depict AAP leading, with its candidates ahead in 91 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 17 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 6 and 2 seats each.

The counting of votes has been taking place from 8 a.m. in the state. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines. Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. As many as 7500 personnel have been deployed as security during the counting process.