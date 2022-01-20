AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Dhuri seat in the Sangrur district, sources told Republic TV on Thursday. Thus, he has been pitted against Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2811 votes in the 2017 polls. An official announcement of Mann's seat will be made in a press conference at 3 pm in Mohali today, AAP's Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha revealed on Twitter.

We will announce the Assembly Constituency of AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in a press conference at 3pm in Mohali. Stay tuned! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 20, 2022

Bhagwant Mann's political journey

Born on October 17, 1973, Bhagwant Mann was educated at the S.U.S Government College in Sunam. A professional comedian, he has participated in various drama and music programmes besides giving live performances in a number of countries.

A year after joining the People's Party of Punjab, he unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election. Post switching allegiance to AAP in 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency.

However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election.

As a parliamentarian, he is currently a member of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution as well as the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs. Moreover, Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive.

The Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the ongoing rift in the state's Congress unit with the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi tussle might benefit AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election.

AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While the polls will take place on February 20, the results will be declared on March 10.