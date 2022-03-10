Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevanjot Kaur, on Thursday, registered a thumping victory against Indian National Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu who won 29,128 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Sigh Majithia who won 22,431 votes. According to Amritsar East 2022 election result, Kaur won with 34,257 votes and with a margin of 8,129 votes.

While speaking to reporters after the historical win, Jeevanjot Kaur said, "It's the victory of the people of Punjab. My ticket was announced around Dec 3 ...Got positive indication during door-to-door campaigns that Punjab has overcome identity politics."

An assembly seat in the Majha region and the Amritsar district of Punjab, Amritsar East is constituency no. 18. The seat-categorised as General, Urban- had a total of 1,68,013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,961 were male and 89,051 female and one registered voter were of the third gender. It recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.05%.

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts defeat

At the Punjab Election 2022, Sidhu was challenged by Majithia in the Amritsar East constituency. However, neither of the two succeeded, and Kaur turned out victorious. While Majithia is yet to react, Sidhu taking to his Twitter handle called 'the voice of people- the voice of God' and 'humbly' accepted the mandate of the people of Punjab. "Congratulations to Aap !!!," he wrote in the tweet.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress state president had won the constituency with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes. As Sidhu continues to trail in his bastion Amritsar East, Republic learnt that the cricketer-turned-batsman will tender his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President. He is also expected to resign from the party.

Bhagwant Mann to be the next Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann had contested the Punjab elections from Dhuri constituency against Dalvir Singh Goldie of the Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Chand Garg. Mann won 82,023 votes while Goldie and Garg got 24,306 and 6,959 votes respectively. Mann has been chosen to be the next Chief Minister in Punjab.

After AAP's massive victory, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal dialled AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to extend congratulatory wishes. With a picture with AAP's CM face, the party supremo wrote, 'For this victory, gratitude to the people of Punjab' on Twitter.

