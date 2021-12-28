AAP's Raghav Chadha Accuses BJP Of Offering Money To 3 Chandigarh Corporation Councillors

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, December 28, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been offering money to three of the party's municipal councillors from Chandigarh in an attempt to poach them. The allegation was made by AAP leader Raghav Chadha after the party registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 of the 35 seats.

Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, Chadha accused the BJP of contacting and visiting houses of party candidates and offering them money. The AAP leader said, "Two of them were offered Rs 50 lakh and one was offered Rs 75 lakh by BJP’s senior leaders on Monday evening”. Chadha, however, did not reveal the names of the councillors.

According to the AAP leader, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was involved in this matter. He warned the BJP of making the evidence public if this continues. Saying that the AAP is not like the Congress that would fall for the trap, Chadha said, "They are calling us and saying we will make you meet JP Nadda and Home Minister, tell us how much money you want."

AAP's 'precautionary method'

According to the party leader, AAP has decided to install cameras at the residence of the councillors as a 'precautionary measure'. The members have been asked to record conversations if any BJP leaders visit or approach them.

To have its councillor elected as Mayor, a party needs 19 votes. The Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, has a right to vote other than the 35 councillors.

In early December, the AAP had accused the BJP was offering money to its lawmakers from Punjab to poach them. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann had claimed that the BJP had offered money and a place in the Union Cabinet if he agreed to join the saffron party ahead of the Assembly election. The BJP has, however, rubbished the claims as 'baseless'.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic body polls

The AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in the Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change".

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की ये जीत पंजाब में आने वाले बदलाव का संकेत है।चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने आज भ्रष्ट राजनीति को नकारते हुए AAP की ईमानदार राजनीति को चुना है।



AAP के सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



इस बार पंजाब बदलाव के लिए तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

(Image: PTI)