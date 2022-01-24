Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday submitted a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered illegal sand mining racket allegedly operating in Punjab. Chadha along with AAP's Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and Kang Malvinder met the governor on Monday and urged him to direct an FIR and an impartial investigation into the illegal sand mining taking place under the aegis of CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

"I am constrained to write to yourself, with a view to accentuate brazen acts of illegal sand mining carried out by the sand mafia across the state under political patronage and aegis of Mr Charanjit Singh Channi through his close aids and relatives with a view to allegedly obtain wrongful gains for themselves," Raghav Chadha's letter stated, adding that it was causing gigantic losses to the public exchequer and leading to unabashed plundering of public money.

Citing the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), AAP alleged that recoveries of cash and articles clearly manifested how the sand mafia was operating in tandem with the close aides of Channi. The letter also shared how the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had carried out live raids at the CM's constituency in Chamkaur Sahib where the sand mafia was flagrantly carrying out despicable activities.

"I humbly reiterate and request your immediate intervention to direct registration of FIR in the multilayered and massive illegal sand mining racket run by the sand mafia allegedly in coherent nexus and deep conspiracy with the close aids of the CM," the letter concluded.

We submitted a representation to Hon'ble Punjab Governor requesting his immediate intervention with a view to direct registration of FIR against CM Charanjit Singh Channi and demanding an impartial investigation by Punjab Police into the multilayered illegal sand mining scam. https://t.co/UIBpaKzHDt pic.twitter.com/8nbxi9iySv — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 24, 2022

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%) and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

