The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took a fresh dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi talking about how the Congress party had a 'use and throw policy' for him. AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated that the grand-old party had given tickets to relatives of 10 leaders for the upcoming Punjab Election, but had denied fielding CM Channi's own brother. Slamming the party's 'dynastic politics', Chadha said that the party only promoted sons and relatives of leaders.

"Congress gave tickets to relatives of 10 leaders, but not CM Channi's brother. The party is a prime example of dynasty politics and it only promotes sons and relatives of leaders. They gave a ticket to Sunil Jakhar's son but denied 1st Dalit CM's brother a ticket. Congress has a 'use and throw' policy for Channi," said the AAP MLA.

Earlier Chadha had launched an attack at the Punjab CM by seeking an FIR against him in the illegal sand mining racket. On Monday, he submitted a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered illegal sand mining scam allegedly operating in the CM's constituency-- Chamkaur Sahib.

We submitted a representation to Hon'ble Punjab Governor requesting his immediate intervention with a view to direct registration of FIR against CM Charanjit Singh Channi and demanding an impartial investigation by Punjab Police into the multilayered illegal sand mining scam. https://t.co/UIBpaKzHDt pic.twitter.com/8nbxi9iySv — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 24, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab Congress

Notably, disagreements have been mounting between incumbent CM Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu on various issues pertaining to the Punjab polls. Amid the ongoing tussle between Sidhu and Channi, the Congress has reached an impasse for deciding upon the names of the candidates to 31 seats, who will be representing the party in the upcoming polls.

On Saturday, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to decide the names of the remaining candidates. However, the meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi remained inconclusive due to the differences of opinion among Chief Minister Channi and the Punjab Congress chief, sources reported.

Amidst the internal tussle, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Punjab on January 27 to bolster support for his party. During his one-day visit to the state, Gandhi will offer prayers at several religious sites along with 117 candidates and end his campaign by addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.