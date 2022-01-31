Punjab Elections: Aditi Singh's Husband To Contest Independently After Snub From Congress

Confirming Republic's newsbreak, incumbent MLA from the Nawanshahar seat, Angad Singh on Monday announced that he will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections as an independent candidate. Singh announced that his family had served the Congress for a very long time, and he would continue to serve his constituency despite being denied a ticket from his party. Talking about a 'fresh start', he sought the support of the people in Nawanshahar.

"My family and I have served the Congress party for a long time. If the party refuses to allow anyone to do as it pleases, then this is their thinking. Our elders have always taught us to respect women. So now I am going to serve the constituency as an independent candidate on the orders of my family in my constituency. We will make a fresh start with the support of the people of the constituency," said Angad Singh.

Sources have informed Republic that the sitting Congress MLA, who was dropped from the list of candidates for the upcoming elections, has also called a meeting of his supporters at his residence today. Sources say that Angad Singh has made up his mind to contest the election and is likely to file nomination tomorrow as an independent candidate. Close aides have claimed that he is still open to talks with other parties.

Republic TV had previously reported that the candidate who has replaced Angad Singh for the constituency had first joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, following which, he joined back the Congress. Notably, he is the husband of Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh, who is the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the state legislative assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state.