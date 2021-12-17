After Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. According to Republic Media Network sources, the two discussed seat-sharing. The alliance between PLC, BJP and the breakaway Akali group is confirmed, sources added.

Earlier in the day, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) confirmed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Shekhawat confirmed the alliance with PLC and said that seat-sharing will be discussed later.

"After seven rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," Shekhawat said.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that the PLC-BJP alliance is going to win the upcoming polls. "The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election," he stated.

Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021

Punjab polls

It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's disgruntlement over being ignored for the Chief Minister's post may have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects. The Captain had quit Congress owing to humiliation.

Amarinder Singh has said that he will fight on all assembly seats in the state and head his solo fight from Patiala. “I will fight elections from Patiala only. Patiala has been with us for the last 400 years and I will not leave it for the sake of (Navjot) Sidhu".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, 22 Patiala corporators and Congress leaders joined Amarinder Singh's party. The event was presided over by Biba Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The dissent is also brewing in Punjab Congress as legislator Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Friday skipped the meeting of the party's Election Committee. In the erstwhile Amarinder Singh government, Sodhi was the sports minister. He failed to find a spot in the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet. The assembly elections in Punjab will take place in early 2022.