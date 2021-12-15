Ahead Of Punjab Polls, Akali Dal Slams Kejriwal; 'reaches Wherever Elections Happen'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal attacked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, alleging that he only visits the state only when elections are held.

(Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal reaches wherever elections happen. He did the same in 2017, made false promises. He wasn't seen in five years even after AAP became Opposition in Punjab. Neither he nor his MLAs have been seen in the last 5 years here: SAD leader Harsmirat Kaur Badal pic.twitter.com/rBQOrhzzK4 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

SAD leader Harsmirat Kaur Badal stated, "Kejriwal reaches wherever elections happen. He did the same in 2017, made false promises. He wasn't seen in five years even after AAP became Opposition in Punjab. Neither he nor his MLAs have been seen in the last 5 years here." Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his election campaign in the state on Tuesday, claiming he was just showing people dreams and that politics was just a business for his party. She also criticized the BJP and the present state administration, which is led by Congress.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated, "Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfil his promises in Delhi before showing his dreams to the people of Punjab. The CM should spend more time in his own state rather than moving to other states before elections. Politics is just a business for AAP."

She added, escalating her attack on both the BJP and Punjab Chief Minister Channi, "The BJP will receive a large zero in the Punjab polls, no matter how hard they try. In Punjab, the Congress would fail because he (Charanjit Singh Channi) is more of a "drama minister" than a Chief Minister."

Punjab polls

Meanwhile, after formally resigning from the Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh announced his new political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, in a scathing 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi. For the next elections, the former chief minister is hoping to establish an alliance with the BJP and has vowed to run for all 117 seats, leading his campaign from Patiala. Aside from the BJP, Singh has stated that he will conduct talks with Akali Dal breakaway outfits and has vowed to establish a united front to defeat the Congress in Punjab. The former CM announced three spokespersons and ten district presidents for the newly founded organisation on December 11.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress obtained an absolute majority with 77 seats, deposing the SAD-BJP government after ten years in power. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second place with 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received only 15 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received three. In 2022, Punjab will elect its new Assembly MPs.

(with inputs from ANI)

