Akali Dal Attacks Punjab DyCM Over Alleged Meeting With Gangster Mukhtar Ansari

Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday attacked the Congress government in Punjab and asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to come clean on whether his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had a meeting with gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Akali Dal said that the reported development assumes significance amid a sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana's District Court Complex.

"CM @CHARANJITCHANNI must come clean on whether HM @Sukhjinder_INC had a closed-door meeting with the family & close links of the country’s premier gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The reported development assumes significance in the wake of bomb blasts & the acts of sacrilege in Pb," SAD tweeted.

Akali Dal also claimed there are reports that the Congress government is resorting to sponsored acts of terrorism and sacrilege to distract public attention from its utter failures. "The development gives credence to reports that present rulers are out to vitiate the atmosphere of peace & communal harmony in Punjab," it said.

In March, UP Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh had alleged that Randhawa had met family members and aides of history-sheeter Mukhtar Ansari. However, the Congress leader had denied allegations against him.

Punjab CM draws links between Ludhiana blasts and the drugs case against SAD leader Majithia

Akali Dal's remarks come after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi drew links between Ludhiana court blasts and the drugs case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, saying that the attacks took place after the Akali leader was cornered by the law.

An explosion occurred at Ludhiana court on Thursday, killing one and injuring six. As per the investigative agencies, the preliminary probe revealed that the deceased, Gagandeep Singh, is the prime accused in the case. He was a police constable posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station but was expelled after a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

On December 18, a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege attempt inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Another person was lynched to death in Kapurthala on December 19. Initially, it was alleged that a sacrilege attempt was carried out in a local Gurudrawa. However, the police later denied it.