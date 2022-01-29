Akali Dal Avers Congress Defaming Golden Temple; 'Who Picked Rahul Gandhi's Pocket?'

With a few weeks left for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, it's raining barbs, allegations and counter-allegations as political parties leave no opportunity to bring down their opponents. Wielding a fresh attack at the ruling Congress regime, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday blamed party scion Rahul Gandhi for bringing a bad name to the holy Golden temple.

Post Gandhi’s visit to the Golden Temple on Thursday, January 27, Harsimrat Kaur Badal questioned on Saturday how Rahul Gandhi’s pocket got picked at the holy Sikh pilgrimage site. Cornering the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government, the wife of the Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, alleged that the pocket theft allegations were an attempt by the Congress to defame the sacred site.

'Attempt by Congress to defame Golden Temple': Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur continued her attack by saying that only senior Punjab Congress leaders, including CM Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa were allowed near him by his Z security. She called it yet another incident to malign the revered Sikh Temple post the sacrilege incident.

In the acrimonious tweet, Harsimrat Kaur wrote, “Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib?CM CHARANJITCHANNI? Navjot Sidhu? or Sukhjinder Randhawa? These were the only 3 persons allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine, after the 'be-adbi' incidents? (sic)”

Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the poll-bound state on Thursday and announced that Congress will go into the polls after announcing the CM face for the first time. His statement to declare one leader of Punjab Congress came after the widening tussle between CM Channi and Navjot Sidhu over the chief ministerial post.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%), and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

