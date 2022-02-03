In a massive revelation, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa on Thursday, hinted at a possible reconciliation between Akali Dal and BJP in a post-poll scenario. The saffron allies broke ties after 23 years over differences over the now-repealed three Farm Laws. While Akali Dal has tied up with BSP, BJP has tied up with Capt Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal (Dhindsa) for the upcoming Punjab polls. 117-seat Punjab Assembly goes to polls on February 20 and results will be announced on March 10.

Sirsa: 'Anything can happen in politics'

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sirsa was asked if there was a possibility of BJP-Akali Dal reunion. He responded, "Anything can happen in politics". Sirsa's cryptic quip puts Capt Amarinder Singh in a quandary as the Badals were the ex-CM's prime rivals prior to his ouster from Congress. Capt's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) will contest on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat share pact, in the upcoming Punjab polls.

Badal resigns in protest, Akali Dal pull out of NDA

On September 17, 2020, during the Lok Sabha debate on the Farm Bills, BJP's staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the three Farm bills in the Lok Sabha. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills. The party later formally pulled out of NDA and opposed the BJP on the Farm laws vehemently till its repeal.

Reports state that BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal had dared Akali Dal to split away from the NDA, ahead of the state polls in 2022. The BJP-Akali Dal had a seat-sharing formula of 94 seats (Akali Dal) and 23 seats (BJP) in the state assembly and 10 seats (Akali Dal) and 3 seats (BJP) for the Lok Sabha. In order to establish a presence in the farmer-strong Punjab, the BJP demanded 59 seats out of the 117 seats in the state, which miffed Akali Dal. After the repeal of farm bills, Akali Dal hailed PM Modi for the decision and has stayed clear of attacking either Capt Amarinder or BJP directly.

Punjab poll campaign

In Punjab, the ruling Congress is heavily embroiled in infighting between Punjab CM Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu - both eyeing to be Congress' CM face. The grand old party faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face and a beleagured Akali Dal-BSP. It also faces the unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.