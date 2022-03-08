Akali Dal Rubbishes Exit Polls Showing AAP Sweep In Punjab; Confident Of Poll Prospects

Even as exit polls showed AAP getting a huge majority in the Punjab elections, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema dismissed such a possibility. Speaking to the media on Monday, he revealed that SAD never paid much importance to opinion polls and exit polls owing to their disparity with actual results. To buttress his claim, Cheema recalled that AAP won only 20 seats in the 2017 Punjab polls even though some agencies had predicted a majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Maintaining that his party will form the government with BSP, he also weighed in on the prospects of joining hands with BJP.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema remarked, "Shiromani Akali Dal never believes in opinion polls and exit polls. Because in the past also, they have proved to be wrong. You cannot predict on the booth how the voter has voted. People say something else, they vote for somebody else. Most people don't want to reveal whom they have voted for."

He added, "The people who are on the ground and among the public know whether they are getting response from the public or not. We are sure that we will get good results and the Akali-BSP combine will form the government. We will get a majority". On being asked about a post-poll alliance with BJP, Cheema opined, "This question does not arise now. When the final results come, the party will conduct a meeting. We are hopeful that we won't need to form an alliance".

शिरोमणी अकाली दल ने कभी भी ओपिनियन और एग्जिट पोल को अहमियत नहीं दी। हमने हमेशा देखा कि यह सारे आंकड़े गलत होते हैं 2012, 2017 और अब भी यही होने वाला है... जब आखिरी नतीजे आएंगे तब पार्टी मीटिंग में गठबंधन के बारे में फैसला लिया जाएगा: दलजीत सिंह चीमा, SAD pic.twitter.com/kmXabHazZ1 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 7, 2022

P-MARQ Exit Poll

Congress is set to face a major setback with P-MARQ projecting only 23-31 seats for the ruling party in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Moreover, the exit poll predicts that the SAD-BSP tie-up has failed to enthuse the voters and might bag 16-24 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to win 62-70 seats with a vote share of 35.6% and thus, is the frontrunner to form the next government in the state. The alliance of BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(Sanyukt)'s endeavour to make an impact in Punjab politics is unlikely to succeed as it may get only 1-3 seats and a paltry vote share of 9.7%.

Here is the region-wise prediction: