Akali Dal Slams Punjab Govt Over PM Modi's Security Lapse; Calls It 'serious Concern'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse in Punjab on Wednesday by the state police has gained criticism from all ends. Lashing out at the CM Channi led Punjab government over dereliction on PM’s security protocol, opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed that the security lapse of the country’s supreme leader is a matter of ‘serious concern.’

Further hitting out at the Punjab government, he said that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles and the state DGP is appointed for gaining political benefits.

Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It’s a serious concern that PM Modi’s cavalcade was stopped, we have been saying from the beginning that Punjab’s law and order are in shambles. The DGP is appointed here for political purposes. We have written to EC regarding DGP as well. Today what we are seeing with PM Modi is a consequence of not having regular DGP.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader stated that the party has also written to the Election Commission regarding the appointment of the DGP Police.

Security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Prime Minister Modi’s security was breached in Punjab during his visit to the state. His convoy was halted midway and was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident.

As per MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

“Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the statement read.

Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready, however, they failed to do so.



