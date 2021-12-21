Akali Dal Vows To Fight Drugs Case Against Majithia; Slams Congress Govt For Abusing Power

With Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary and legislator Bikram Singh Majithia booked in a drugs case, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday called the case ‘false’ and declared that his party has accepted to fight the case.

SAD accepts case against Majithia, slams Congress govt for abusing power

Lashing the CM Channi-led state government, the SAD leader warned that those abusing their official positions and misusing the rule of law can expect judicial repercussions.

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary and legislator Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on Monday. An FIR was registered against him at the State Crime, Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The action on the SAD leadership comes at a time when Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu had been piling pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to crack the whip on the drug mafia.

The FIR mentioned, "Evaluation of the statements of Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveals that payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 instalments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purposes. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in the manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

State govt is doing 'brazen politics' on violation of Sikh scriptures: SAD

Sukhbir Badal further slammed the state government for what he described as "brazen politics" over the delicate topic of the violation of ancient Sikh scriptures. While commenting on the recent incident of the attempt of sacrilege in the Golden temple he warned against a dark conspiracy to destabilize Punjab's atmosphere of peace and communal harmony.

Peace and communal harmony, which we have maintained for the past 15 years, are now in jeopardy. “The great Gurus' message of 'Sarbat da bhala' was followed by SAD. We shall keep working to maintain peace and communal solidarity,” Badal added further.