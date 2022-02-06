Akali Dal's Badal Calls Channi's Nomination As Punjab CM 'a Victory Of Sand Mafia'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Congress for fielding incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the upcoming Punjab Elections calling his nomination 'a victory of sand mafia'. Badal alleged that mafias had prevailed in the Congress candidate list, and asserted that the state would give a 'befitting reply' to the grand-old party.

"The nomination of Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress CM face is sand mafia victory. Shockingly the mafias have prevailed on Congress High Command and foisted its candidates. Punjabis will see through this move to strengthen loot and corruption in Punjab," said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"The people of Punjab will give a befitting response to the Congress on February 20. The whole of Punjab is discussing the Akali Dal. I feel the people have made up their minds, we will have a landslide victory," he added.

Congress picks Channi as CM face

Putting an end to the long-standing suspense, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi - Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab - and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a virtual rally on Sunday.

Soon after being declared as the CM face, Channi said, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022



"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SvnhvYAY3r — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

Image: Twitter/ANI