Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia Promises To Protect Citizens From 'anti-Punjab' Navjot Sidhu

Former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia thanked Shiromani Akali Dal and its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for giving him the opportunity to fight elections from the Amritsar East constituency. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Majithia highlighted that Akalis have a brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis and protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements. He tagged his opponent, Congress state unit Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the post.

In the 2017 elections, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rakesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. The Congress Punjab unit chief had won by a margin of 42,661 votes.

Sidhu's demand for Majithia's arrest

On the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an FIR was registered against Majithia at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Sidhu was the first and foremost to demand his arrest and had even attacked the Congress government in Punjab for the same. While addressing a press briefing at the beginning of the month, the Congress Punjab chief had said, "Only FIR has been registered. Why has he (Bikram Majithia) not been arrested so far?"

Majithia anticipatory bail was recently turned down by the Punjab and Haryana High court but the former minister was given three-day protection from arrest to move the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order and seek the reprieve. In the anticipatory bail plea, the SAD leader had contended that to target him was one of the major election planks of the current Congress-led Punjab government.

Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly.