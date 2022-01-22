Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia Slams Punjab CM Over Illegal Sand Mining; 'Channi Means Money'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday addressed a press conference and levelled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the illegal sand mining matter. The press conference comes days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and after the Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, January 18 nabbed two close aides of CM Channi, including his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, in cases linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state.

"Congress leaders and ministers take bribe and sweep it under the carpet and to go and tell EC that Central agencies are being misused. What is the introduction of Bhupendar Singh Honey? He is only and only CM Channi's relative and he carries no other introduction. Have you ever heard in Punjab that a businessman who deals in crores have been raided? How 10 crore cash was recovered? Congress party needs to disclose what favours it has over Honey. Channi means Honey and Honey means money," the Akali Dal leader said.

Moreover, Majithia also added that the illegal mining is being carried out without environmental clearances at CM's constituency while police officials including SSP and DSPs in the state are transferred as per the CM's wish.

Continuing his address, the SAD leader showed pictures of CM Channi with Bhupinder Singh Honey and added that the money collected through illegal activities goes to Canada. He also showed pictures of the Punjab Chief Minister with Congress councillor Rakesh Choudhry who was arrested back in 2019 for assaulting a woman.

ED raids multiple properties of Punjab CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, in the illegal sand mining case, carried out raids at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, M/s Pinjore Royalty Company and its partners/shareholders, Kanwarmahip Singh and Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, M/s Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd & its other directors/shareholders including Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

Two close aides of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew were also arrested after the Central agency conducted multiple raids on his nephew's properties escalating tensions just ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

As per the ED, during the course of the search, various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions, mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the searched premises.