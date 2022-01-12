Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia Questioned For Over 2 Hours By SIT In Drugs Case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday, January 12, was questioned by a special investigation team for more than two hours in connection to a drugs case registered against him. Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Majithia who appeared before the SIT at the state crime branch at 11 am on Wednesday.

Majithia told reporters that he assured the investigating officers of his full cooperation in the case. He mentioned that he has urged the officers to evaluate the statement made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over the appointment of Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police and also the comments of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa against him.

The SAD leader once again spoke of the alleged conspiracy issue that he said was hatched against him by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Randhawa. Meanwhile, Majithia’s counsel Damanbir Singh Sobti informed that the former state minister was willing to cooperate in the investigation.

HC grants anticipatory bail to Majithia

Earlier on January 10, the High Court granted the SAD leader anticipatory bail and directed him to join the investigation on Wednesday at 11 am. The former minister has been asked to share his live location via WhatsApp with the investigating agency and was further asked not to leave India until the next date of hearing.

Earlier in December, the 46-year old ex-minister was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drugs racket operating in the state. In 2018, the anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu had filed the report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The state crime branch at its Mohali Police Station had registered the 49-page FIR concerning the matter.

After a Mohali court dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea on December 24, he had moved to the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Majithia who is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had dubbed registration of the case against him a “political vendetta”.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI)