Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Lambasts Kejriwal; Says Politics Is Business For AAP

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his election campaign in the state, saying that he was merely showing dreams to the people and that politics was just a business for his party. She also slammed the BJP and the current Congress state government.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated, "Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfill his promises in Delhi before showing his dreams to the people of Punjab. The CM should spend more time in his own state rather than moving to other states before elections. Politics is just a business for AAP."

Escalating her attack on both BJP and Punjab CM Channi, she added, "No matter how much BJP tries, they are going to get a big zero in the Punjab elections. Congress is going to fail in Punjab, he (Charanjit Singh Channi) is more of a 'drama minister' than the Chief Minister."

Captain Amarinder Singh gears up for polls

Meanwhile, after officially resigning from the Congress, in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit-- 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former chief minister is looking to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress in Punjab. On December 11, the former CM announced three spokespersons and 10 district presidents for the newly-formed outfit.

Punjab Polls 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.