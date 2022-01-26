Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal To Contest From Lambi Seat In Punjab Assembly Elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday announced that former Chief Minister and party supremo Parkash Singh Badal will be contesting from his stronghold Lambhi in the Punjab assembly elections. Since 1997, Badal has contested and won from Lambi, as many as five times. In the 2017 elections, he had won the assembly elections from the seat, defeating Captain Amarinder Singh, who went on to secure the Patiala Urban seat. Badal polled 66,375 votes while Amarinder Singh secured 43,605- there was a difference of over 22,770 votes.

In spite of the supremo's victory, SAD which was in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back then had acquired the third place with just 18 seats- the second place going to the Aam Aadmi Party with 20 seats and the first place to Congress with 77 seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal's bid at Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly.

For the upcoming assembly elections, SAD has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The SAD has declared candidates for 96 constituencies so far.

With less than a month to go for the assembly elections in Punjab, the Republic TV in collaboration with PMARQ is conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favour of. The most recent Opinion Poll that was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 has once again projected a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

As per the findings of the Republic-PMarq poll, AAP is projected to win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats, highlighting that the scale could tip in anyone's favour, or result in a hung assembly. Apart from the two close contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats, BJP + 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.