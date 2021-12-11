Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal Promises 2 Dy CMs, 1 From BSP If Alliance Wins 2022 Punjab Polls

If the SAD-BSP alliance forms the Punjab government in 2022, then there will be two deputy CMs, one from each party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at a public gathering at Banga, Badal promised that if they managed to win the elections scheduled next year, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party. The announcement of the new power-sharing formula comes days after the SAD supremo promised one Scheduled Caste (SC) Dy CM and one Hindu Dy CM in Punjab.

"Today it gives me great pleasure to announce on behalf of SAD-BSP alliance that now one out of two Deputy Chief Ministers in our government will be from BSP," Sukhbir Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga.

Akali Dal-BSP promise to probe MNREGA funds

Eyeing a possible return in the state in the absence of its NDA ally, Akali Dal has launched a fierce attack on the incumbent Congress government. Last month, Sukhbir Badal had alleged financial irregularities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) funds, accusing Congress leaders of corruption and embezzlement. The leader had vowed that if voted to power, the SAD-BSP government would order a probe into the embezzlement of MNREGA funds and assure that the recovered money is spent on public work.

"Congress leaders misappropriated MNREGA funds to the tune of thousands of crores by indulging in bogus billing and overcharging for tiles, pavers & other construction work. All such misdeeds will be probed & corruption cases will be registered after the Akali-BSP alliance forms government", he said.

Breaking its decades-old tie-up with the BJP over the Farm Laws agitation, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to forge an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the 2022 Punjab polls. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led party will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and the rest will be contested by SAD.

With the Farm Laws repealed, speculations had also arisen on whether Akali Dal would re-join the BJP-led NDA alliance. So far, Badal has ruled out that possibility on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has seemingly chosen to back Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, although an official announcement is awaited. Election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is due early next year.

(With agency inputs)