Amarinder heads to Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet senior BJP leaders to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly polls, according to sources.

Singh is expected to meet the BJP's central leadership on Friday, the sources said.

On December 7, Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP's incharge for the Punjab Assembly polls, had met over lunch at the former's residence.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said earlier that the BJP was in talks with Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the state assembly polls.

Singh had an unceremonious exit from the Congress in September when he was forced to resign as the Punjab chief minister amid a power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Later, Singh floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, to contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. PTI CHS VSD DIV DIV

