Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the Chief Minister of Punjab because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed on Thursday. Addressing a rally in Fatehgarh Sahib, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Captain had turned down the decision since he had a 'contract' with the power supplying companies.

"Amarinder Singh was the CM of Punjab. I am a politician of Congress. All of us know that it is important to waive electricity bills. Every farmer in Punjab wants a reduction in their electricity bill. I will tell you why was Captain Amarinder Singh removed as the CM of Punjab," said Gandhi.

"It was an inside matter, but I will tell you today. He was removed because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. This was not a wrong thing, it was the right thing to do. He said I have a contract with the power supplying companies," Gandhi added.

Days earlier, the Gandhi scion had claimed that Singh was removed for colluding with the BJP. "Have you ever seen Amarinder Singh hugging a poor man, I have never seen him doing so. And the day I realised that Amarinder Singh and BJP have relations, that day Congress party removed him," the Wayanad MP had said at a rally in Barnala.

Infighting in Punjab Congress & Captain's resignation

In 2021, the months-long tiff between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated leading to an open request by the cricketer-turned-politician for an intervention of the Congress high command. To end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28, last year.

However, Congress chose to sideline their veteran leader and Sidhu was chosen as the Punjab Congress President on July 18. Despite his appointment, the party failed to calm waters in the Punjab Congress, as Sidhu continued his attacks against the Captain-led Congress government in the state.

Ultimately, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned on 1 September 2021. After officially resigning in a scorching 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit - 'Punjab Lok Congress'. His party has forged an alliance with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab elections.