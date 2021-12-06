Amarinder Singh Accuses Charanjit Channi-led Punjab Govt Of Corruption; 'Just Doing Drama'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at the incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, alleging that corruption has increased in the past two months in the state. Reminiscing the time when the government was under him, Amarinder Singh said that there were a lot of welfare works, and a majority of poll promises were fulfilled. Looking at the government now, he added that it was doing 'dramas'.

"They are just doing dramas. They very well know that nothing is going to happen and in just two weeks, the model code of conduct will come into force," Amarinder Singh said referring to the upcoming Assembly polls. The former Chief Minister said that the government under him fulfilled 92 per cent of the poll promises, which no other government has achieved so far. "It was only Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh that had fulfilled 83 per cent promises", he claimed.

Amarinder Singh made the remarks while interacting with reporters after the opening of his new party Punjab Lok Congress' office in Chandigarh.

Captain Amarinder Singh inaugurates Punjab Lok Congress office in Chandigarh

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Amarinder Singh wrote, "Sought Waheguru Ji's blessings before I proceed to inaugurate the “Punjab Lok Congress” office today. Prayed to the almighty for Punjab's prosperity and safety, as I pledge to continue working for my state and the welfare of its people.'

As per Republic TV's live coverage from Chandigarh, the office is a two-storey building, with banners and boards featuring pictures of Capt Amarinder Singh on them. Apart from that, the party symbol and name is also displayed at the entrance of the office and further has a board displaying a WhatsApp number for anyone willing to join the party. "WhatsApp your details and you will be a part of the Punjab Lok Congress", it reads.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress in September this year after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Thereafter, in November, Amarinder Singh announced the name of his party- Punjab Lok Congress- and applied for registration with the Election Commission of India.